Experts note that low blood pressure can have important effects on the body, which is worth knowing about. Hypotension may not cause serious problems, but a sudden pressure drop can lead to dizziness, fainting, and other unpleasant symptoms.

According to Dr. Prabhat Ranjan Singh, senior consultant in internal medicine, the typical blood pressure for adults is usually less than 120/80 mmHg and low blood pressure is a value below 90/60 mmHg.

If you notice signs of low blood pressure, such as dizziness, weakness, or nausea, it is important to see a doctor, the expert told Health Shots.

Symptoms of low blood pressure:

Dizziness: A sudden pressure drop when standing up can cause dizziness.

Fainting: A sudden pressure drop can lead to a temporary loss of consciousness.

Blurred vision: Reduced blood flow to the eyes can lead to blurred vision.

Fatigue: Reduced oxygen supply to tissues can cause a constant feeling of exhaustion.

Nausea: Some people may experience nausea when standing for long periods.

Cold skin: Reduced blood flow can lead to cold and clammy skin.

Rapid breathing: The body may try to compensate for the decrease in blood pressure by breathing rapidly.

Difficulty concentrating: Reduced blood flow to the brain can lead to memory and attention problems.

Weak or rapid pulse: Low blood pressure can lead to changes in heart rate and rhythm.

Important: If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your healthcare provider. Low blood pressure can be a symptom of a serious medical condition.

What to do with low blood pressure:

Lie down and raise your legs: This will help increase blood flow to the brain. Drink plenty of fluids: Dehydration can make symptoms worse. Avoid sudden changes in body position: Get out of bed or chair slowly. Avoid alcohol and caffeine: These substances can dilate blood vessels and lower blood pressure.

Please note! This information is not a substitute for qualified medical care. Always consult your doctor if you have any health problems.

