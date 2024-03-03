Doctors removed 150 live larvae from an American's nose (video)

In Jacksonville, USA, doctors managed to save the life of a man whose nose was infested with 150 live larvae.

The patient, whose name has not been disclosed, had been experiencing strange symptoms for several months, but asked for help when his face and lips swelled and his nose began to bleed, First Coast News reports.

Doctors were shocked to find dozens of live larvae in the man's sinuses, feeding on his tissues and causing inflammation.

Dr. David Carlson, who performed the surgery, described the larvae, which were the size of the tip of your little finger, as "disgusting pests." They were found in the deepest parts of the nose, which posed a serious threat to the man's health.

Experts believe the infection was caused by contact with dead fish. The parasites entered the sinuses and began to multiply.

The man had undergone surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his nose 30 years ago, which weakened his immune system and contributed to the development of the infection.

Thanks to special antiparasitic treatment, the man recovered.

Dr. Carlson notes that this horrific case should serve as a warning to people who neglect hygiene. Even harmless actions can lead to serious consequences, especially when the immune system is weakened.

