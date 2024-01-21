Scented candles are a popular way to keep your home smelling nice. However, they can do more harm than good when it comes to your health.

American physician and dermatologist Dr. John Zade addressed his TikTok followers to warn against their use.

He said, "If you are using this one thing in your home, you need to stop immediately."

The expert explained that many scented candles are made of paraffin, and when burned, they release toxic chemicals such as benzene, formaldehyde, and octane into the air.

These chemicals can cause health problems such as:

headaches

skin rashes

respiratory problems

asthma

Dr. Zade also added that the fragrances in chemicals can be extremely irritating. Many people get rashes or other allergic reactions because of these scents.

These scented candles can also lead to adverse health problems in young people with asthma.

