Healthy skin and shiny hair are signs of youth and beauty. And some of the foods you eat can help you feel younger.

Neuroscientist Dr. Robert Love has shared a list of five delicious and easily accessible foods that can help you maintain healthy skin and hair, SheFinds writes.

The doctor recommended including the following foods in your diet:

Blueberries

Avocado

Sweet potatoes

Citrus fruits

Fatty fish

Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, which help protect the skin from free radical damage. They also contain vitamin C, which promotes the production of collagen, helping to keep the skin firm and supple.

Avocados are a great source of healthy fats that nourish the skin and hair. They also contain vitamin E, which has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation leading to skin damage.

Sweet potatoes are a good source of beta-carotene, which converts into vitamin A in the body. Vitamin A is essential for healthy skin and hair, helping to keep them hydrated and elastic.

Citrus fruits are a good source of vitamin C, important for skin health. Vitamin C aids in collagen production, keeping the skin firm and supple. It also helps protect the skin from free radical damage.

Oily fish is a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, important for healthy skin and hair. Omega-3 fatty acids help maintain skin firmness and suppleness, reducing inflammation that can lead to skin damage.

