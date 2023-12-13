For the first time in the world, a case of tracheal injury due to "silent sneezing" has been recorded. A man tore a small hole in his trachea after trying to hold back a sneeze.

The strange incident occurred when the man was driving his car and experienced an attack of hay fever. He suddenly felt an overwhelming urge to sneeze, but instead of letting the sneeze escape, he suppressed it by pinching his nose and closing his mouth, the Live Science newsletter writes.

If both the mouth and nose are closed during a sneeze, the pressure created in the upper respiratory tract can be more than 20 times the pressure normally created during a sneeze. In the man's case, the pressure was so strong that he tore a 2-by-2-millimeter hole in his trachea.

When the man arrived at the emergency room, he was in severe pain, his neck was swollen on both sides, and he was trying to move it. During the examination, the doctors also heard a faint crackling sound. However, the man had no problems with breathing, swallowing or speaking.

The doctors concluded that the rupture was caused by "a rapid increase in tracheal pressure during sneezing with a pinched nose and closed mouth."

The doctors recognized that the man did not need surgery. However, he was monitored in the hospital for two days to make sure his oxygen levels and other vital signs remained stable. He was then discharged and prescribed painkillers and medication for hay fever. The doctors also told him not to engage in any strenuous physical activity for two weeks.

Five weeks later, a CT scan showed that the tear had completely healed. In the end, the man suffered minor injuries. But doctors said it should be a warning to others.

"Everyone should be advised not to suppress sneezing by pinching the nose while keeping the mouth closed, as this can lead to tracheal perforation," the authors of the case report write.

Spontaneous tracheal rupture is rare but potentially deadly. Only a few cases have been reported, and they are usually caused by physical trauma or injury following a medical procedure, such as surgical removal of the thyroid gland or insertion of a tube into the trachea.

The authors of the report write that depending on the location of the tear and the stability of the patient's vital signs, surgery is usually required to repair the damage. It is certainly very difficult to get such injuries from holding a sneeze, but obviously not impossible.

Doctors advise: if you feel the urge to sneeze, just "let it come out freely". If this is not possible, for example, if you are driving a car or in a public place, try turning your head to the side and covering one nostril. This will help reduce the pressure in the trachea.

