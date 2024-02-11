Here's why you can't eat raw meat - photo proof

A man in China who was in the habit of eating raw beef became infected with a 6-meter-long solitaire. This parasite, a tapeworm of the Taenia saginata species, lived in his intestines for at least two years before doctors discovered it.

Daily video

Tapeworm infections are rare in this part of China, but this case is a reminder of the risks associated with eating raw or undercooked meat, Live Science writes.

The symptoms appeared three days before the man sought medical attention. He lost his appetite, felt weak, vomited and lost about 5-10 kg of weight.

Doctors diagnosed solitaire by examining a fragment of the parasite that the man found in his feces.

The man also reported eating raw beef, which was a key factor in the diagnosis.

Tapeworms can live in a person's intestines for many years without causing any or mild symptoms.

This particular species of solitaire can grow up to 10 meters in length.

The man was treated with an oral medication that caused him to eliminate the parasite from his body. Three months after treatment, he recovered.

This case is a reminder of the importance of carefully processing meat to avoid parasite infestation.

Read also: stop washing raw chicken meat: experts warned of the risks

There are several reasons why you should not eat raw meat:

1. Risk of contracting parasites: raw meat can contain parasites such as helminths, tapeworms and toxoplasma. These parasites can cause serious illness in humans.

2. Risk of bacterial contamination: raw meat may contain harmful bacteria such as E. coli, salmonella, listeria and E. coli. These bacteria can cause food poisoning, which can be life-threatening.

3. Risk of viruses: raw meat can contain viruses such as hepatitis A, hepatitis E and norovirus. These viruses can cause serious illness.

4. Insufficient absorption of nutrients: some nutrients, such as vitamin B12, are not absorbed by the body from raw meat as well as from cooked meat.

To avoid the risks associated with eating raw meat, it is always advisable to cook it thoroughly.

Earlier, experts explained why meat should be washed with vinegar before cooking.

Want to receive the most up-to-date news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!