Many people neglect the hygiene of hand towels, believing that they can be used for a long time. This is a mistake because hand towels are a favorable environment for the growth of bacteria that can negatively affect our health.

Daily video

Southern Living experts recommend washing hand towels weekly, and in some cases even more often.

Read also: Experts suggest a cheap remedy to make towels soft

Here are some factors that affect the frequency of towel washing:

The more people use a towel, the more often it needs to be washed.

In humid environments, bacteria grow faster, so towels need to be washed more often.

If you use hand towels to wipe your face, they need to be washed even more often to prevent the spread of bacteria.

To wash hand towels properly, it is recommended that you:

- Wash towels separately from other clothing.

- Use warm or hot water (40-60°C).

- Add the recommended amount of detergent.

- Do not use fabric softener as it can make the towels less absorbent.

- Dry the towels in the air or in a low temperature dryer.

- Store towels in a dry place with good airflow.

By following these tips, you can keep your hand towels clean, soft, and safe for your health.

As a reminder, we have already written about why things get dirtier after washing in the machine.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!