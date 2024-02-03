eng
Life

Restores blood sugar balance: why you should include ginger tea in your diet

Maria Tsikhotska

Ginger is not only a flavorful spice, but also a powerful healer known for its many health benefits.

Ginger is rich in antioxidants, which fight free radicals and strengthen the immune system. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, making it an effective tool for the prevention and treatment of colds and flu. This was reported by daily news.kyiv.

Regulation of blood sugar:

Studies have shown that ginger can help people with type 2 diabetes better control their blood sugar. It can improve insulin sensitivity and also slow down the absorption of sugar from food.

Oral health:

Ginger has antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it beneficial for oral health. It can help reduce the risk of tooth decay, periodontitis, and other diseases.

Other beneficial properties:

  • Improves digestion
  • Reduces nausea
  • Relieves pain
  • Improves blood circulation
  • Lowers cholesterol levels

Contraindications:

Ginger, like any other product, has its contraindications. It is not recommended for people with:

  • Gastric or duodenal ulcers
  • Gallstone disease
  • Acute inflammatory diseases
  • Pregnant women (in late pregnancy).

