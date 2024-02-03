Restores blood sugar balance: why you should include ginger tea in your diet
Ginger is not only a flavorful spice, but also a powerful healer known for its many health benefits.
Ginger is rich in antioxidants, which fight free radicals and strengthen the immune system. It also has anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties, making it an effective tool for the prevention and treatment of colds and flu. This was reported by daily news.kyiv.
Regulation of blood sugar:
Studies have shown that ginger can help people with type 2 diabetes better control their blood sugar. It can improve insulin sensitivity and also slow down the absorption of sugar from food.
Oral health:
Ginger has antibacterial and antifungal properties, making it beneficial for oral health. It can help reduce the risk of tooth decay, periodontitis, and other diseases.
Other beneficial properties:
- Improves digestion
- Reduces nausea
- Relieves pain
- Improves blood circulation
- Lowers cholesterol levels
Contraindications:
Ginger, like any other product, has its contraindications. It is not recommended for people with:
- Gastric or duodenal ulcers
- Gallstone disease
- Acute inflammatory diseases
- Pregnant women (in late pregnancy).
