Paco, a raven with the gift of speech, has been visiting the cafeteria of the Solymar Hotel in the picturesque town of Posada de Llanes, Spain, every morning for 26 years. This unusual customer has become a favorite of staff and locals alike, and recently his popularity has spread far beyond the city.

Daily video

Paco's story began many years ago when he fell out of his nest. He was picked up by the hotel owners and has been inseparable from the cafeteria ever since. Paco has his plate, and the waiters are happy to fulfill his "requirements" because he always politely chooses dishes from the menu, according to Club de Caza.

Fourteen years ago, Paco was threatened with expulsion from the institution, but thanks to the intercession of the authorities and residents, he was allowed to stay.

Recently, a video of Paco clearly saying "hello" went viral on social media.

This 45-year-old raven not only knows how to speak but also sincerely greets all visitors to the cafe, making it even more popular.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!