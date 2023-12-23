Mustard is a versatile seasoning used in cooking, cosmetology, and even folk medicine. Its beneficial properties have been known for a long time, and one of the most popular ways to use mustard is to make a hair mask.

The benefits of a mustard hair mask:

Mustard has the following benefits:

Stimulates blood flow to the hair follicles, which contributes to better nutrition of the hair roots and their growth.

Strengthens hair follicles, preventing hair loss.

Moisturizes and nourishes hair, making it soft and silky.

Enriches hair with vitamins and minerals necessary for its health.

Mustard mask recipes for hair growth.

There are many recipes for a mustard mask for hair growth. Here are two of the most popular:

Recipe #1

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of mustard powder

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon of castor oil

1 teaspoon of sugar

Preparation:

Mix mustard powder with hot water until a thick paste forms. Add the egg yolk, castor oil and sugar. Mix thoroughly until smooth.

Apply the mask to the scalp with massage movements, and then spread it evenly over the entire length of the hair. Then put a cap or cling film on your hair and wrap your head with a towel to allow the mask to work. After 10-15 minutes, rinse off the mask with warm water.

Recipe #2

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of mustard powder

2 tablespoons of olive oil

Preparation:

Mix mustard powder with olive oil until a homogeneous mass is formed. Apply the mask to the scalp with massage movements, and then spread it evenly over the entire length of the hair. Then wrap your hair in cling film and wrap your head in a towel. This mask should be kept for 2-3 hours, and then wash your hair well with shampoo.

Tips for using a mustard mask:

Before applying the mustard mask, conduct a sensitivity test. Apply a small amount of the mask to the skin on your wrist and leave it on for 15 minutes. If the skin does not redden or itch, then the mask is suitable for you.

The mustard mask can cause a burning sensation on the scalp. If the burning sensation is too severe, wash off the mask earlier.

Do not use the mustard mask if you have wounds or irritations on your scalp.

For best results, apply the mustard mask 1-2 times a week.

