In France, a fortified castle of the 14th century and a moat were discovered under the hotel (photo)

In France, archaeologists have discovered the remains of a 14th-century medieval castle, including a moat hidden beneath the courtyard of a historic hotel. Among the artifacts found were jewelry, pots, pans, and padlocks.

Located in Bath, a village on the west coast of the Brittany region, the castle was built as a fortress and residence for John IV, Duke of Brittany in 1381. This is reported by Live Science.

From the 10th to the 16th century, Brittany was a medieval feudal state founded after the Vikings were expelled from the region. When John IV came to power in 1365, he built numerous fortress houses.

But the castle was only used for a century before it fell into disrepair when John IV's grandson, Francis II, moved the duchy's capital from Vannes. Renovations in the 18th and 20th centuries transformed the building at various times into a hotel, then a law school, and finally government offices built on top of the original 14th-century castle.

The castle was approximately 42 meters long and 17 meters wide, with walls up to 5.5 meters thick. Inside there were several staircases, including a grand staircase with carved moldings and decorated doors.

Archaeologists also searched the moat and found jewelry, pins, buckles, and metal utensils, as well as keys and padlocks. The fortified castle could be accessed via a wooden bridge across the moat. The bridge no longer remains, but the supports were discovered during excavations.

