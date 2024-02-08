More than 2,000 medieval coins discovered in France (photo)

French archaeologists have identified more than 2,000 medieval coins from four different vaults in the town of Guérande. The finds were made about 330 miles southwest of Paris.

Daily video

Archaeological research indicates the development of a medieval settlement from the 12th-13th centuries.The first discovery is an ancient treasure of four, consisting of a separate deposit dating from 1180-1204, housed in an oak wood container, Medievalists.net reported.

The coins were stacked in a small chest and then forgotten. The other three monetary finds were discovered in a corner of one of the rooms of the 14th century building.

Read also: Inside the Buddhist statue of 675 years found ancient Japanese paper Washi with unique drawings

These treasures are stored in ceramic dishes. Experts suggest that it is several caches, that is, one treasure distributed in three caches. It is believed to have been hidden between 1341 and 1342.

The discovery also shows how people in the Middle Ages recycled old pots. One of the treasures was covered with a lid made from the bottom of an overturned pot.

Having damaged the treasure containers during the excavation, archaeologists decided to preserve the earth mound surrounding the last treasure and run it through a scanner to see how the coins were arranged in the supposed pot.

It remains a mystery why 14th century people decided to hide their treasure in the same place as another treasure 150 years older that they didn't know about.

We will remind, scientists named the cause of the death of the ancient civilization of the Maya.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel !