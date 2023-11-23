Attention to Detail: How to properly brew coffee in a cup to make it tasty

A morning without flavored coffee - few things can make it better. To enjoy this favorite drink even faster, consider the method of preparing it right in the cup.

Brewing coffee becomes a real art, and each stage of preparation can affect the taste and aroma of the drink, writes TSN. Prepare your favorite drink and start your morning with energy and flavor.

Proportions and Grind: It is important to follow the right proportions of coffee and water. Choose the grind of coffee according to your brewing method: medium grind for brewing in a cup. If you like a delicate flavor, use 20 grams of water per 1 gram of coffee; for a strong flavor, use 15 grams of water per 1 gram of coffee.

Cup shape: Choose a medium-sized cup so that the water does not cool down too quickly. It will allow the coffee to open up, creating the perfect flavor balance.

Water temperature: It is important to keep the water hot but not boiling, around 95 degrees. This temperature helps to preserve the aroma and flavor of the coffee.

Brewingtime: Brewing time depends on the shape of the cup. A wide, low cup will brew coffee faster than a narrow, tall cup. As a rule of thumb, 2-4 minutes is the ideal brewing time.

StandingCoffee: Letting the coffee stand for a while helps the beverage bring out its aroma and flavor.

Adding cream and sugar: Cream and sugar are the real finishing touches. Add them to taste after brewing to enjoy a more flavorful drink.

