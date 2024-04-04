Tasty and healthy breakfast: a recipe for baked avocado

This recipe is not just a way to make avocados even more appetizing, but also an opportunity to enjoy a healthy and nutritious dish. The ease of preparation is amazing: you don't even need a recipe!

Discover the limitless space for culinary fantasy:

Cut the avocado in half, remove the stone, brush with olive oil, and season with salt. Give free rein to your creativity: bake the halves without filling or fill them with exquisite and original ingredients.

Stuffing ideas:

Breakfast: Crack eggs into the recesses for a hearty and energizing morning meal.

Appetizer or snack: Stuff avocado halves with a salad of your favorite vegetables, seafood, or meat, and top with grated cheese for a sophisticated taste.

Ingredients:

Avocado – 1 pc.

Olive oil – 10 g

Salt – to taste

Preparation:

Wash the avocado thoroughly, dry it, cut it in half, and remove the stone. Brush the halves with olive oil and season with salt. If desired, add filling: eggs, pieces of cheese, bacon, vegetables, or other ingredients to your taste. Preheat the oven to 200°C. Place the avocado halves on a baking sheet or in a baking dish, place in the oven, and bake for 15 minutes until a golden crust forms.

