Do you want to make a delicious and inexpensive brownie cupcake? Then this recipe is for you! For a more pronounced chocolate flavor, you can use dark cocoa.

If you don't like nuts, you can leave them out. For better baking, you can pierce the cake with a toothpick in several places. Sprinkle the finished cupcake with powdered sugar or icing. The recipe was shared on noviydoctor.com.

Ingredients:

3 eggs

150 g of sugar

150 ml of milk

130 g of butter

150 g of flour

40 g of cocoa

1 tsp of baking powder

60 g walnuts (optional)

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 170 degrees. Mix eggs, sugar, milk and oil in a bowl. Whisk until smooth. Add flour, cocoa and baking powder. Stir until smooth. Add chopped walnuts if desired. Put the batter into the muffin tin. Bake the cake for 40-45 minutes at 170 degrees. Check for doneness with a toothpick. Let the cake cool in the mold and then remove it.

