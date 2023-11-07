Tastier than McDonald's: a recipe for breaded chicken nuggets

This dish from Shuba is very easy and quick to prepare, but it tastes just as good as a popular fast food restaurant. It tastes best with your favorite sauces.

Ingredients:

Chicken fillet - 4 pcs.

Greek yogurt - 1/2 cup

Breadcrumbs - 250 g

Sunflower oil - to taste

Spices - to taste

Method of preparation:

Cut the chicken fillet into small pieces, put it in a bowl and sprinkle the meat with spices and add yogurt. Leave for 15 minutes.

Roll each piece of chicken in breadcrumbs.

Take a saucepan or a large frying pan with high sides, pour in vegetable oil and fry the chicken until golden brown (about 4-5 minutes).

Place the finished nuggets on a wire rack or napkin to drain.

