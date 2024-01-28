This recipe will be a real godsend for those who want to eat healthily without sacrificing taste. The cabbage pie prepared according to this recipe is incredibly appetizing, juicy, and tender, and it does not contain a single gram of flour.

The recipe from the One Minute website is suitable for those who watch their figure. For a richer flavor, you can add grated Parmesan or other flavorful cheeses to the filling. Instead of tomatoes, you can use tomato paste or sauce. The pie can be enjoyed both hot and cold.

Ingredients:

Cabbage - 400 g

Onions - 1 pc.

Carrots - 1 pc.

Bell pepper - 1/2 pc.

Green onions - 2-3 sprigs

Eggs - 3 pcs.

Oil - 3 tbsp. l

Tomatoes - 1-2 pcs.

Hard cheese - 100 g

Salt, pepper, spices to taste

Preparation:

Thinly chop the cabbage. Put it in a bowl and mash it well with your hands to make it softer. Dice the onion, grate the carrots on a coarse grater, and cut the bell pepper into small cubes. Heat the oil in a frying pan, fry the onion, carrot, and pepper for a few minutes until soft. Transfer the sautéed vegetables to a bowl and let them cool. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs with salt, pepper, and spices. Add finely chopped green onions. Combine all the ingredients: cabbage, sautéed vegetables, and egg mixture. Mix thoroughly. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper, grease it with vegetable oil. Spread the cabbage mixture on the baking sheet, evenly spreading it. Bake in a preheated 180°C oven for 30 minutes. While the pie is baking, prepare the filling: cut the tomatoes into thin slices, grate the hard cheese. Take the pie out of the oven, put the tomatoes on it, and sprinkle with cheese. If desired, you can add other ingredients: mushrooms, sausage, olives, etc. Bake the pie for another 10-15 minutes until the cheese is melted.

