Italian risotto is a true delight for gourmets and connoisseurs of traditional cuisine. This creamy dish has many regional variations, but each of them is the quintessence of comfort and hospitality. Risotto is perfect for any celebration, whether it's a family lunch or a dinner with special guests.

Cooking a delicious risotto is not a difficult task if you follow a few simple rules: prepare all the necessary ingredients before starting the process; use the right kind of rice, such as arborio; stir the dish constantly to release starch; add quality olive oil and Parmesan. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients:

- 200 g of round-grain rice

- 200 g of chanterelles

- 0.5 onions

- 0.5 broth cube

- 70 ml of dry white wine

- 1 clove of garlic

- 50 g of spinach

- 20 g of parmesan cheese

- 30 ml of olive oil

- Salt and ground black pepper to taste

How to cook:

First, finely chop the onion and cut the mushrooms into slices. Fry the onion in a tablespoon of olive oil until transparent, add the mushrooms, stir, and cook for a few minutes.

Then add the washed rice and continue to fry for another minute. Pour in the wine and evaporate it for about 5 minutes.

Blend the spinach, garlic, half of the Parmesan cheese, and olive oil in a blender until smooth (if the mixture is too thick, add a little broth).

After the wine has evaporated, gradually add the broth and cook over low heat. When the rice is almost done, add the spinach pesto, stir, and cook for another 1.5-2 minutes.

At the end, sprinkle the risotto with the remaining Parmesan cheese and enjoy the delicious taste!

