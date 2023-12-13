With proper maintenance, even an economical washing machine can run smoothly for many years. Here are some tips on how to extend the life of your appliance.

By following these simple tips, you can prolong the efficient operation of your washing machine and avoid unforeseen problems over a long period of operation, pixelinform writes.

How to avoid breakdowns in the washing machine:

Self-cleaning. Most modern washing machine models are equipped with a self-cleaning function that should be used periodically according to the intensity of use. It is recommended to activate this mode at least once a month. For machines without this function, it is useful to use the boil mode. It is also important to clean the filters regularly. Choose a quality detergent. Use high-quality detergents that are low in phosphate. Detergents that are high in phosphates can shorten the life of your machine. Light load. Do not overload the washing machine drum. Fill the drum to a maximum of three-quarters full and be sure to follow the manufacturer's recommendations. Overloading can lead to excessive operating loads and accelerated wear and tear on parts.

