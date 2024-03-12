Vitamin bomb: a recipe for wild garlic salad

The addition of young and fragrant wild garlic leaves to a classic salad of hard-boiled eggs, juicy feta, and spicy mayonnaise-sour cream dressing gives the dish a fresh and vibrant flavor. This dish is very easy to make, but will delight you with spring notes.

Wild garlic is a herb that not only tastes good but is also healthy. Therefore, we advise you to take note of this salad. Shuba writes about it.

Ingredients:

- 3 chicken eggs

- 100 g of feta

- 100 g of wild garlic

- 2 tbsp of sour cream

- 2 tbsp. l. mayonnaise 67%

- Salt to taste

Preparation:

Boil hard-boiled eggs for 10 minutes, then cool, peel, and separate the whites from the yolks.

Put the feta and yolks in a salad bowl and mash them with a fork. Cut the whites into small cubes and add to the salad bowl.

Rinse the wild garlic thoroughly and cut off the tails. Add the wild garlic, chopped to your liking, to the rest of the ingredients in the salad bowl.

Add sour cream, mayonnaise, and salt to taste. Mix thoroughly and serve the delicious salad to the table!

Fresh wild garlic gives this traditional salad a special spring charm and a pleasant spicy flavor, and the combination of ingredients creates a balanced taste. This light and satisfying salad is perfect for both festive and everyday menus.

