Vesuvius did not touch them: stunning works of art were discovered in Pompeii during new excavations (photo)

Archaeologists have announced impressive discoveries made during new excavations at the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, which was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

Among the most outstanding discoveries are the magnificent frescoes, which have been preserved amazingly colorful for 2000 years. The most impressive mural depicts a scene from the Greek myth of Phrixus and Hella, who flee on a magical ram, reports the BBC.

Other finds include frescoes of mythological characters such as Helen of Troy, an almost complete mosaic floor of a million tiles, and artifacts from a bakery that testify to the terrible conditions slaves lived in.

"These are some of the best frescoes ever found in Pompeii," said Gabriel Zuchtrigel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park.

Excavations are underway in "Region 9," a previously unexplored block that includes residential and commercial buildings. Archaeologists work quickly to record and preserve new finds before they are damaged.

"Pompeii is a window into the world of the Roman Empire," says Dr. Alessandro Russo, one of the archaeologists leading the excavation. "These new findings give us even more information about the lives of people at that time."

