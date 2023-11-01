French Bulldogs snoring is often considered a funny and cute sound. However, this habit may indicate possible health problems.

Daily video

This is written by my.dog.net.

There are several possible causes of bulldog snoring. French bulldogs are known to be at high risk for breathing problems because of their brachycephalic muzzle. Their short muzzle and lack of a soft palate can cause whistling and snoring because the smaller nasal volume limits the amount of air the dog can inhale.

If your Bulldog seems to have a health problem that is accompanied by nasal congestion and breathing sounds, you should contact your veterinarian immediately. The doctor may recommend surgery to clear the nasal passages and improve breathing.

See also: Dog eats grass: should he be forbidden to do so

While it is impossible to completely prevent bulldogs from snoring, there are certain steps you can take to improve their breathing at bedtime. It is important to choose a comfortable and high-quality bed for your Bulldog.

Also, avoid feeding late at night before bedtime, as overeating can increase the risk of snoring in both humans and dogs. It is best to feed your pet two hours before bedtime.

To understand the cause of your Bulldog's snoring, it's also worth checking to see if he suffers from allergies. Reactions to allergens such as dust, mites, and mold can cause abnormal breathing, allergic coughing, sneezing, and snoring.

Keep an eye on your Bulldog's weight, as being overweight can worsen breathing problems. If your furry friend is overweight, consider changing his diet to a balanced, low-calorie diet and regular walks.

We've already told you which dog breeds are the most naughty.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!