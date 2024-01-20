Veterinarians named the best dogs for active people

When you decide to get a dog, the most important thing is to choose a breed that fits your lifestyle. In particular, one of the things that is important to consider is how your energy levels may match.

If you like to go for long walks or run regularly, it's best to choose a breed that is known for athleticism, speed, and learning ability. That's why the veterinarians and dog handlers at Best Life told us about five breeds that are right for you.

1. Siberian Husky

If you love outdoors activities in the winter, a Siberian Husky may be the right dog for you.

Huskies are built for endurance and can maintain a steady pace over long distances. They are well suited for running in cold weather due to their thick double coat that keeps them warm. Therefore, huskies are ideal pets for long-distance runners.

2. Labrador Retriever

If you like to go for long walks rather than running around with your dog, a Labrador Retriever might be the best fit for you.

Labrador Retrievers may not be as fast as many other dogs, but they can cover long distances and have pretty good stamina. They also have a lot of energy in general, which makes them great companions for those who like to go for walks.

3. Rhodesian Ridgeback

If you're looking for a dog breed that can keep up with you in all seasons, a Rhodesian Ridgeback is the best option. These dogs have a powerful, athletic body and high endurance. This makes them the perfect companion for serious runners, especially when running in the summer or in warmer climates.

4. Greyhound

If you like to sprint but avoid long-distance running, a Greyhound may be your ideal dog breed.

Greyhounds are built for speed and are often known as racing dogs. However, this does not mean they have the stamina to run long distances. A good walk or run of about 30 to 60 minutes a day is optimal for them.

5. Whippet

Aesthetically similar to Greyhounds, Whippets are a medium-sized dog breed that make great pets for fast runners.

Although they cannot run as fast as greyhounds, they can probably run further. They were bred for hunting and sometimes had to run fast for long distances to catch their prey. However, even with this instinct, they still make great pets.

