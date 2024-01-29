An important step: how to properly skin care before bed

How to ensure proper skin care before bed? There are many examples of an evening routine, but there is a universal scheme that will work if your cosmetologist has not prescribed any other care

Daily video

In the morning, the focus is on protecting the skin with antioxidants and SPF. At night, the focus shifts to resting the skin and body, aiming to restore it. Telegraf writes about it.

Nighttime care includes ingredients to nourish, moisturize, and improve skin structure, taking advantage of the skin's increased permeability. Such care is important not only during the day but also before bedtime. Basic rules:

Apply the product an hour and a half before bedtime to give it time to absorb and show its effect, and avoid residues on the pillow. Choose a product based on the needs of your skin, perhaps a moisturizer is enough. Cleanse, nourish, and moisturize your skin in the evening. Limit the number of acids to three in your nighttime routine, avoiding excessive amounts. Follow the instructions carefully, as improper use can render the product ineffective.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!