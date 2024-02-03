1300-year-old armor with bow, arrows and sword discovered in Hungary (photo)

In Hungary, archaeologists have come across armor, a bow, arrows, and a sword. The find is 1300 years old.

The complete set of armor was buried under a horse in the vicinity of the village of Ebeszsa. This was reported by Arkeonews.

Under the bones of the horse, researchers discovered an ancient warrior's burial. According to archaeologists, the armor was equipped with a wooden quiver with arrows, a bow and a sword.

Archaeologists did not say whether human remains were found in the burial. These findings mark only the second time a complete and intact set of plate armor has been discovered.

Lamellar armor is a style of armor used by ancient warriors. City officials from Debrecen, which is located less than 10 miles northeast of Ebès, shared footage of the armor and weapons.

Archaeologists believe the armor belonged to an Avar warrior from the late seventh century. The Avars were people from Mongolia who founded an empire in the region between the Adriatic and Baltic Seas that spanned the sixth and eighth centuries.

