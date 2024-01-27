The British Museum has announced new archaeological finds that have been included in the list of the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS), a program that registers artifacts found by ordinary people.

One of the most interesting finds was a miniature wooden figurine found on the banks of the Thames in London. The woman who found it, Caroline Nunnally, said that the figurine has two faces: a human skull on one side and a female face on the other, The Guardian reports.

According to the researchers, this is a reference to the catchphrase Memento mori ("Remember Death"), which reminds us of the frailty of life and the inevitability of death.

In addition, a rosary carved from bone was found at the same site. They date back to about 1450 and are in excellent condition.

Another interesting find was a golden dress clasp found by treasure hunter Jonathan Needham in a plowed field in Staffordshire.

Experts found that the clasp was made in Ireland about 3 thousand years ago. It is one of seven similar clasps found in England and Wales and one of the best preserved.

