Water drains poorly in the bathroom: what is the cause and how to get rid of the problem

If the water in your bathroom drains poorly, there are several reasons for this. In particular, it may indicate that the drain pipes are clogged due to hair, soap, cream, bubble bath, or other items that fall into the drain.

If the blockage is not in the siphon itself, but in the sewer system, the water will drain slowly from all the drainage holes in the house, santeplusmag writes.

How to clean the drain at home

To get rid of the problem, you need to find out the reasons that cause the pipes to clog:

Interference in use. This problem often occurs due to a lack of preventive maintenance of the pipes. Water quality can affect the capacity of pipes due to the presence of salts in the running water, which can cause deposits to form and reduce the diameter of the pipelines.

Mechanical obstructions. The buildup of soap scum, hair, pet hair, and other items can block the drain, making it difficult for water to flow properly.

Technological problems. Violation of building standards during the installation of the bathtub or sewer lines can also cause pipe blockages.

In many cases, you can use independent solutions such as specialized products or household chemicals to overcome the first two problems. But when it comes to technical problems, it is recommended to contact professionals.

If you encounter problems when draining the water but need to handle it yourself, here are some practical solutions:

Carefully insert the end of a crochet or hanger wire into the pipe opening and unwind it. Lower the wire into the pipe until you feel resistance. Try to release the contents of the pipe by pushing the wire downward.

If it is difficult, use a circular motion to remove the obstruction. Remember that after removing contaminants, it is recommended to flush the pipe with household chemicals and water (a mixture of baking soda and white vinegar is fine). Such measures will help maintain a normal water outflow and keep your bathroom running smoothly.

