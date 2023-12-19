Ancient Roman mosaic with sea creatures discovered in Turkey (photo)

In Turkey archaeologists have discovered a mosaic with sea creatures from a Roman villa. The discovery was made during rescue excavations in Mardin province in the southeast of the country.

The excavations were provoked by reports of an illegal robbery near the village of Uzunkaya. Archaeologists examined the area and found evidence of a massive robbery, The History Blog reports.

The pits had been dug all over the site, causing serious damage to the architectural remains at the site. The team discovered fragments of a mosaic floor at the late Roman villa rustica, a country estate dating back to the 5th-7th centuries.

Around the villa there are small rooms where used to sleep servants, workers and soldiers. Other buildings on the southern slope of the site, probably the working part of the estate, have yet to be investigated. Also, there is a necropolis on the site. The mosaics were from the main house.

The mosaic floor depicts numerous sea creatures - octopuses, different species of fish, mussels, seals, eels, aquatic plants, fishing birds - as well as geometric motifs, including knots, meanders, hexagons, octagons, concentric squares and fan shapes.

