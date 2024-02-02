Sports are in trend: 6 models of trendy sneakers for spring 2024

This season, sports shoes will be in fashion. Fashionistas will be able to choose from a variety of trendy models to their liking. Sneakers can be combined in different looks and with different clothes. This is what Radiotrack writes about.

Daily video

Sneakers:

Classic canvas sneakers: black or white, they can be easily combined with any outfit and never go out of style.

Dad sneakers: chunky and comfortable, they are suitable for sports, traditional, and even formal looks.

Retro sports:

Models of the 1970s: stylish and relevant, they will help you create fashionable looks in a minimalist or retro style.

Bright accents:

Red sneakers: will make you stand out from the crowd and go well with baggy jeans or classic suits.

Versatility:

White sneakers: always fashionable and easy to combine with any outfit.

Chunky sneakers: a 2019 trend that remains relevant and is offered to be combined with different styles.

Don't be afraid to experiment! Sports shoes provide many opportunities to create stylish and comfortable looks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!