A rare white alligator named Thibodeau has undergone surgery to remove 70 coins from his stomach that were allegedly thrown into his enclosure by visitors to the Henry Doorly Omaha Zoo and Aquarium.

Thibodeau, 36, one of 10 alligators at the zoo, has leucism, which turns him white. During a routine health check, veterinarians discovered the coins on an X-ray, according to the zoo where the animal lives.

It is noted that on February 15, Thibodeau underwent surgery to remove the coins and test his blood for toxic chemicals.

"Thibodeau was safely anesthetized and intubated," said Christina Plow, assistant veterinarian at the zoo.

"A plastic tube was placed to protect his mouth and safely transfer the tools used to access the coins, such as the camera that helped us guide our search for these objects," Plug added.

Thibodeau has made a happy recovery and is back in his enclosure.

The zoo urges visitors not to throw coins into the ponds, as it can be dangerous for the animals.

"People might have thrown coins into the alligator's mouth because they are hard to get out of the ground," Pluh said.

Leucism is a genetic disease similar to albinism that causes abnormal pigmentation. Thibodeau's leucism has led to a partial loss of pigmentation, but his eyes are normal in color.

