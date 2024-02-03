A gruesome burial was found in Sweden: skeletons of people lack skulls (photos)

A new study of the Tiarp Dolmen, a prehistoric tomb located in Sweden, has yielded sensational results. Archaeologists have discovered that the tomb, dating back to 3500 BC, was used for burials in two stages and that the buried people had no skulls.

Daily video

According to EurekAlert, the most striking aspect of the study is that certain body parts are missing from some of the skeletons. Skulls, hip bones, and arms are all missing, while small bones in the arms and legs, teeth, and rib fragments are preserved.

Archaeologists cannot fully explain this unusual find. Perhaps the extraction of the bones was part of the burial ritual, or there is another reason behind it.

DNA analysis conducted by researchers can provide answers to some questions. It will help determine whether the people buried in the tomb were related, as well as reveal the causes of their deaths.

The study also confirmed that the Tiarp Dolmen is one of the oldest stone burial chambers in Sweden and all of Scandinavia. This demonstrates the importance of this site for understanding the Early Neolithic in the region.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!