Iron treasure of the Roman era discovered in Poland near the Ukrainian border (photo)

In the forest near Hrubieszów, Poland, near the border with Ukraine, a forester discovered a treasure trove of iron weapons. Mateusz Filipowicz and several friends came across the iron objects earlier this month.

In a marshy area, they saw a rusty, mud-covered object that they could not identify. They dug a small hole to remove the object and found more than a dozen additional iron objects, according to The History Blog.

When the museum workers gained access to the artifacts, it turned out that the find contained nine iron spearheads, two iron battle axes, one axe with a blade, one iron shield holder, and two iron points or chisels.

The treasure was supposed to have been collected and deliberately deposited in ancient times, probably during the Roman Empire. There are no traces of burial, no bones, no ceramics, only weapons at the site.

This means that someone brought an organic container filled with iron weapon parts to an ancient swamp and left them there. The container survived long enough to keep them together in one group before decomposing. Perhaps the iron treasure was brought in by the Goths.

Unlike other peoples who inhabited this area in ancient times, the Goths did not bury iron weapons and tools in their graves. Now the objects are being conserved in the Museum of Priest Stanisław Staszyc.

