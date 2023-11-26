Archaeologists have discovered a cache of ancient coins in the old town of Spratava, Poland. There are between 100 and 150 of these special coins, known as Silesian Brakteats.

Daily video

At the time, a burgage was a fashionable term for an urban rental property - a house on a small plot of land with a narrow street in front. During the excavations, archaeologists found a textile bag with a bunch of coins neatly folded in the form of small cylinders, according to the Greek Reporter.

Experts have found that the coins are mostly Silesian brakteats, made between 1250 and 1300. They are made of a thin plate on one side and a soft base on the other.

Read also: Archaeologists discovered an ancient monastery in Scotland that was lost for centuries (photo)

People in Silesia started making them after 1250, but in the early 14th century they switched to thicker coins.

Now the big question is who, when and why hid these coins. Experts think that the hiding place could have belonged to someone quite wealthy.

As a reminder, the remains of a woman who gave birth after death were found in Finland.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!