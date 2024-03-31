A copper ax from the 4th-3rd millennium BC was discovered in Poland (photo)

A copper ax dating back to the 4th-3rd millennium BC was discovered in Poland. The find is the oldest of all found in Poland.

Perhaps this is the oldest copper artifact found in Poland. The ax was discovered in the city of Mace in southeastern Poland, The History Blog reports.

Krzysztof Hajos discovered a small copper ax. The place of discovery was determined with the help of GPS and the artifact was handed over to the delegation of the Department of Protection of Monuments in Zamost.

The ax has a fan-shaped blade 7.4 cm long, 4.1 cm wide and 1 cm thick at its thickest point. It is made using a simple casting method that predates the Bronze Age, when copper axes became widespread.

The ax will be transferred to the Regional Museum of Stanislav Stašits in Hrubeszów, where it will be examined and analyzed.

