In Poland, a grandmother found a rare prehistoric artifact and kept silent about it for 50 years (photo)

A grandmother from Poland has found a rare flint axe. She discovered the prehistoric tool in a field in Bilhoraj more than 50 years ago.

The woman was impressed by the unusual-looking stone and decided to keep it as a curiosity. This was reported by Artnet News.

The ancient artifact measures about 4.3 inches and has a smoothed trapezoidal shape made of brown and gray stone. It has a slightly jagged edge that was once a sharpened blade.

After decades of enjoying the axe in private, the woman passed it on to her grandson Mariusz Buczko, who decided to get a second opinion. Thanks to the expertise of archaeologist Jerzy Liber from Marie Curie-Skłodowska University, the stone was identified as a rare flint axe made around 2500 BC.

It is noted that the discovery of this kind of axe is very rare, and that they are often found loose and unrelated to other objects. Little is known about the community's lifestyle, but the location of the flint axe has expanded the region that archaeologists believe they inhabited.

