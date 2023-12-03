In Beijing, a married couple drank water from the toilet for six months: what happened

A couple in Beijing, who moved into a rented house experienced a decline in health over time. The husband and his wife started coughing, losing their hair, and then they both got acne.

According to NewYorkPost, they found out by accident that the cause of their deteriorating health was the water they had been drinking for six months. It was technical and, which is worse - toilet water.

The publication writes that the couple called a plumber and he shocked them that they used water from the toilet bowl for their daily needs - drinking, cooking, washing.

The plumber discovered that their home's automatic water purification system was connected to the wrong inlet, supplying water from the toilet bowl instead of the bathroom faucet.

"It was an absolute shock to us. We are sure that we drink clean water and here is such a turn of events," commented a woman affected by the bad water.

The couple said that they have contacted specialists to fix the system and make sure that such a situation will not happen again.

