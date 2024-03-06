In the El Caño archaeological park in Panama, scientists have discovered a tomb dating back to 750 AD. Probably, it belonged to the ruler of the Kokle people, because numerous funerary offerings, including ceramic and gold artifacts, were found inside.

The El Caño Archaeological Park, known for its ancient tombs and stone monoliths dating back to 700-1000 AD, has long been recognized for its historical value. American researcher Hyatt Verrill first emphasized its importance in 1925 when he discovered ancient monoliths along the Rio Grande River. This was reported by Arkeonews.

Lynette Montenegro, director of national heritage at the Ministry of Culture, noted that this discovery is an important part of an ongoing archaeological project in the park. This project, launched in 2022 through a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture and the El Caño Foundation, aims to thoroughly investigate Tomb 9 during the 2021-2024 campaigns.

The contents of the tomb are a veritable treasure trove, including 5 pectorals, 2 gold bead belts, 4 bracelets, 2 earrings in the shape of human figures, a necklace of round beads, two bells, anklets, a skirt made of dog teeth, and a set of bone flutes. This diverse collection is a testament to the cultural and social richness of the Coquelin society.

The collection probably belonged to an adult male of high status. The tomb, built around 750 AD, is particularly important because of the presence of sacrificial servants buried next to the leader, indicating multiple and simultaneous burial practices.

Dr. Mayo explained that excavations are ongoing, so it is difficult to determine the exact number of people buried in the tomb. This type of burial, known for burying different numbers of people, provides valuable information about the beliefs and funerary rituals of the Kokle society.

