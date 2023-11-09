In Norway, two centuries-old silver artifacts from the Viking era - a bracelet and a coin - were discovered in a farm field. The find was made in a field located in the county of Innlandet.

The silver bracelet dates back to the Viking Age, which lasted from about 800 AD to the 11th century. This was reported by Newsweek.

It is believed that this item could have been used as currency at the time. The coin was probably in circulation between the 10th and 11th centuries.

The discovery of such finds, along with dirham coins and weights, suggests that the silver economy was in full swing on Norway's inland farms, not just at trading posts by the sea. Metal detectorist Jørgen Strande said he might find the remaining fragments of the silver bracelet during future research.

