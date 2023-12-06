Archaeologists have discovered five Bronze Age axes in the forests of Kocześ. According to the Pomeranian Voivodeship Conservator of Monuments, the discovery was made in the Starogard Forestry.

The initial discovery was made by history enthusiast Denis Konkol, who notified local authorities from the Pomeranian Voivodeship Conservatory of Monuments. In Poland, it is forbidden to conduct amateur searches for artifacts using metal detectors, Heritage Daily reports.

After inspecting the site, archaeologists found five axes within a radius of several tens of meters at a depth of 20-30 centimeters under a layer of turf and humus.

The five axes date from between 1700 and 1300 BC. They were probably a ritual offering of a cultic nature.

These axes are associated with Baltic cultures from modern Lithuania or northeastern Poland. The axes, which are distinguished by their impressive size, have a thin handle with raised edges and a wide blade.

