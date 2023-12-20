Remains of buildings over 4000 years old discovered in China

In the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region in northern China, archaeologists have discovered the remains of a residential complex dating back more than 4000 years. The cluster was discovered on the site of an ancient stone city, which is now known as Qingshuiche County.

These remains include a house in the center with five rooms in a row, which are believed to have been high-ranking buildings of Longshan culture. This was reported by Xinhua.

According to Sun Jinxiong, head of the Regional Research Institute of Cultural Monuments and Archaeology, who led the archaeological team, the walls of these houses were made of rammed earth, and the floor and walls were covered with white plaster.

In the courtyard where the house stood, archaeologists found the remains of stone walls and the foundations of other houses. They also found a large number of pieces of pottery, animal bones, and several ceramic products.

The area of the stone city covered about 1.38 million square meters. The Longshan culture was named after a village in the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, where traces of this culture were first discovered.

