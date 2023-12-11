A significant archaeological discovery has been made near the Wulong district in Chongqing Municipality, located in southwestern China. Archaeologists have unearthed a tomb dating back to the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD).

The discovered tomb is remarkably well preserved and contains a treasure trove of historical artifacts, Ancient Origins writes.

The finds included more than 600 cultural relics, including lacquered items, wood, bamboo, ceramics, and bronze. These artifacts open a window into the past, offering insight into the daily life, art and culture of the era.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this tomb is its year-round waterlogged condition, which was crucial to preserving the artifacts in an undisturbed state.

Among the finds was a detailed list of burial objects, which included an accurate record of the year of burial, identified as 193 BC. This list not only cataloged the objects, but also provided information about their number and size, shedding light on the burial customs of the time.

The presence of jade ware among the excavated items indicates that the person buried in this tomb probably held a high position in society.

According to Bai Jiujiang, head of the Chongqing Research Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, this tomb is particularly important because it contains the largest number of lacquered wood and bamboo products ever found in the upper Yangtze River. In addition, it is the oldest known tomb from the Western Han Dynasty with a clearly recorded year.

The findings from this tomb will be invaluable for archaeologists and historians reconstructing the history of China's past, as they provide physical evidence and important research materials for future studies of burial customs and comparative analysis of early Western Han Dynasty artifacts.

