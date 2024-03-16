Everyone has different sleeping habits and preferences. While our sleep patterns can vary from night to night, most people generally have a preferred resting position. This adaptation of a WebMD article discusses the advantages and disadvantages of popular sleeping positions and provides simple tips for improving them.

Daily video

The most common is the fetal position, where a person is curled up on their side. This is a healthy position that allows the spine to relax in its natural position and can help prevent certain diseases. It is also recommended for pregnant women.

The "magazine" pose, where a person lies on their side with a straight back, is helpful in reducing the risk of sleep apnea and back and neck pain. Place a soft pillow between your knees for extra comfort.

Sleeping on your stomach (free fall position) can cause lower back and neck pain. It is better to avoid hard pillows and sleep facing the mattress.

The soldier's position (on the back) can aggravate snoring and apnea, but is useful for acid reflux. Place a pillow under your knees to support your spine.

A starfish pose (on your back with your legs apart) also increases the risk of snoring and apnea, but helps with reflux.

Read also: Experts explain how to fall asleep in 2 minutes if you wake up at night

If you want to change your sleeping position, be patient. A comfortable mattress or pillows can make this process easier.

In addition to sleeping positions, you should pay attention to your chronotype (your body's natural tendency to sleep and be active at certain times). It can be an early "lark", a late "owl", a "hummingbird" with a peak of activity during the day, or a "bimodal" type. Chronotype depends on age, gender, and genetics and can change over time.

As a reminder, we have already written about how to improve sleep quality.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!