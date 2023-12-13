A few weeks before the New Year, many people start thinking about when to put up a Christmas tree in their homes. The tree becomes a room decoration and creates a special festive atmosphere.

At first glance, it may seem that it doesn't really matter what day to set up a Christmas tree on. However, folk signs provide certain recommendations for choosing a specific date, pixelinform writes.

As for the best time to set up a Christmas tree in the house, it is believed that the ideal day is December 22. This is due to the winter solstice, which falls on this date. During this period, the night becomes the longest and the day the shortest. Starting from December 22, daylight gradually wins over darkness, and the day becomes slightly longer.

According to folk beliefs, putting up a Christmas tree on December 22 gives the tree special magical properties. It is believed that the plant can attract good luck and happiness on this day.

It is important to note that this sign can only make sense if the tree is natural. In the case of an artificial tree, you can choose any time convenient for you.

