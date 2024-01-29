The oldest evidence of brain surgery discovered in Israel (photo)

An Israeli archaeological team has discovered significant artifacts of an "unusual" brain surgery performed around 1500 BC. The individuals whose remains were discovered are believed to have been brothers.

One of the skulls had a 30-square-millimeter hole in the frontal bone. This hole was created during the surgical removal of a part of the skull as part of an old medical practice known as trepanation, according to the Greek Reporter.

Trepanation has been a universal, widespread type of surgery for thousands of years. But in the Middle East, it hasn't happened as often - there are only about a dozen examples of trepanation in the entire region.

The investigation led the researchers to the conclusion that one of the brothers had undergone an angled trepanation, which is a special type of cranial surgery. The method involves cutting four lines through the skull to create a square opening.

The procedure was performed on an elite person with developmental abnormalities and an infectious disease. This type of treatment was very rare in the area and only available to the wealthy.

According to the results of the bone analysis, both brothers suffered from some kind of chronic illness. The researchers got the impression that the wealthy brothers spent some time in Megiddo in the 15th century BC.

It is believed that one of the brothers died in his teens or early 20s, and the other died between the ages of 20 and 40, possibly both due to an infectious disease.

