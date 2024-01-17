Israeli archaeologists have discovered a Greek inscription attesting to the existence of a 5th-century church in the village of Taibeh, located in the Sea of Galilee. This is the first evidence of an early Christian settlement in the area.

The inscription was found in secondary use in the wall of a two-room building that was constructed in the late Byzantine era. It contains a dedication to Archbishop Theodosius, who lived in Beit Shean, located about 10 kilometers from Taipei, the Times of Israel reports.

The inscription reads as follows:

"Christ, born of Mary. This is the work of the most pious and devout bishop... Whoever enters should pray for them."

The phrase "Christ born of Mary" is a common Christian symbol that was often used in early Christianity. It also served as a good luck charm to protect against the evil eye.

Archaeologists believe that the church to which the inscription belonged was built in the late 5th century. It was destroyed during an earthquake in the 6th century, but then rebuilt.

The discovery of the inscription is important for understanding the early history of Christianity in Galilee. It shows that Christianity was well established in the area as early as the 5th century.

