Archaeologists from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have found a well-preserved body over 2000 years old in a bog. The discovery was made in a peat bog at an excavation site in Bellaghy in October 2023.

Initially, the excavation team discovered the bones of the human's left shin and right arm. As the team continued to search, they found more bones belonging to the same person, Newsweek writes.

Given the condition of the remains, it is impossible to draw too many conclusions about the person. However, a postmortem analysis by a forensic anthropologist found that the person was probably male and 13-17 years old at the time of his death.

Radiocarbon dating has established a time of death between 2000-2500 years ago, i.e. approximately 500 BC.

