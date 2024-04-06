A 2,500-year-old building of the legendary Achaemenid Empire was discovered in Iran (photo)

In a little-explored eastern region of Iran, a team of archaeologists discovered the remains of a solid circular adobe structure that had six separate towers. The ancient structure, which was built on a man-made mound known as Tappe Takhchar-Abad, dates back to the sixth century BC, the era of the legendary Achaemenid Empire.

This means that the building and its towers are at least 2,500 years old. This is reported by Ancient Origins.

An amazing fortress was discovered near the city of Birjand in the province of South Khorasan. It is an architectural relic of ancient times when Iran was the center of outstanding civilizations.

It demonstrates the ingenuity of Achaemenid builders and their mastery of adobe construction techniques during the Achaemenid Empire, which flourished from 550 to 330 BC.

Excavations in the Khorasan region began in 2009 and continue to this day. However, due to the remoteness and barren nature of the area, only four seasons of excavation were conducted. The latest Achaemenid find is perhaps the most dramatic discovery made at this long-neglected site.

