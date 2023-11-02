Assyrian winged deity 2700 years old unearthed in Iraq (photo)

In the ancient city of Hursbad, Iraq, archaeologists have unearthed a magnificent lamassa. The monumental sculpture, an embodiment of the Assyrian deity protector, is usually depicted with a human-like head, wings like a bird, and a body like a bull or lion.

The find is about 2700 years old. This is reported by Ancient Origins.

Lamassa was originally discovered in 1992 by an Iraqi archaeological team at the 6th gate of Khursbad. However, shortly after the discovery, her head was stolen in 1995, to be restored and stored in the Iraqi Museum.

The main body of the statue was later reburied to preserve the remains amid the chaos of the Gulf War. This protective action likely preserved the lamassa from destruction, especially given the subsequent destruction of much of Khursbad by ISIS in 2015.

The team of archaeologists was thrilled with the find. According to Dr. Leith Majid Hussein, chairman of the General Authority for Archaeology and Heritage, assessments are currently underway to determine future efforts to preserve the lamassa.

