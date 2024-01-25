A 1600-year-old wine shop discovered in Greece

Archaeologists have found a wine shop in Greece that is 1600 years old. The building was destroyed, possibly due to an earthquake. Scientists also found broken dishes and 60 coins.

The wine shop was discovered in the ancient city of Sikion, located in the south of Greece. It operated when the territory of Greece was part of the Roman Empire.

The wine shop was found in the northern part of the complex, which housed a series of workshops with grape and olive pressing facilities. Archaeologists believe that this store, in addition to wine, sold other goods, such as olive oil.

Inside the wine shop, archaeologists found 60 bronze coins. Most of the coins date back to the period between 337 and 361 AD. The archaeologists also discovered the remains of marble countertops and vessels made of bronze, glass, and ceramics.

According to archaeologists, the ancient wine shop was probably destroyed by some sudden event, such as an earthquake. Coins found inside the store were scattered throughout the room, indicating that they were kept in a vessel that broke during the earthquake.

Archaeologists cannot yet say for sure whether the earthquake was the cause of the destruction of the wine shop. It is possible that the roof of the store collapsed, for example, due to heavy rainfall. In any case, after the building was destroyed, the locals made no effort to take anything from the store. The research shows that the entire complex where the store was located was abandoned in the early 5th century AD.

