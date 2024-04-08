2,500-year-old erotic graffiti carved on a rock was discovered in Greece (photo)

An archaeologist working on Astypalea, a remote Greek island in the Dodecanese, discovered one of the world's oldest erotic graffiti. It is a pair of carved phalluses dating from the 5th century BC and a declaration of sexual conquest from the 6th century BC.

Archaeologists believe this is the oldest record of erotic graffiti ever found, with inscriptions and engravings documenting an ongoing sexual relationship between two men in ancient Greece. This is reported by Arkeonews.

Professor Dr. Andreas Vlachopoulos discovered the two carved penises while giving a tour of the island for his students. They were found etched into a limestone outcrop on a windswept, rocky peninsula.

Although sex between men was not taboo in ancient Greece, these colorful inscriptions and phalluses carved on the rocky peninsula of Astypalea shed light on private life in ancient Greece.

Archaeologists found the name "DION" (ΔΙΩΝ) carved on the rock. There was another inscription found at an altitude of 52 meters above sea level. "Nicasitimus was here, sitting on Timion" (Νικασίτιμος οἶφε Τιμίονα), the inscription noted.

